Jan
04
2025
Feature Photos

The 2024 Community Thanksgiving in First Presbyterian Church. (Photo by Matt Minde)

Thanks a lot!

On Thanksgiving Thursday, Nov. 28, an estimated 200 local residents turned out for the annual community meal at First Presbyterian Church.

Attendees gobbled down the usual festive fare: Turkey, stuffing, potatoes and other donated and homemade goods filled every plate. Not a soul left hungry.

