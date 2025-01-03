Thanks a lot!
- Published: January 3, 2025
On Thanksgiving Thursday, Nov. 28, an estimated 200 local residents turned out for the annual community meal at First Presbyterian Church.
Attendees gobbled down the usual festive fare: Turkey, stuffing, potatoes and other donated and homemade goods filled every plate. Not a soul left hungry.
