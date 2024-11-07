Scot Keeton, beloved husband and father, passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by family, on Oct. 14, 2024.

Scot led a life marked by an extraordinary devotion to family, a keen intellect, a great sense of humor and a compassionate nature. Scot grew up in Yellow Springs, Ohio, where he formed life-long memories of the people and the place that shaped many of his core values.

For over 30 years, Scot owned and operated “Keeton’s Landscapery,” a venture that allowed him the flexibility to be fully present in the lives of his children. An alumnus of University of Maryland University College, where he graduated magna cum laude, he enjoyed travel, music, cooking, gardening, reading and the daily “Wordle.” Scot was also a sports enthusiast, loyally following the Orioles and the Ravens. He relished time spent with friends and family and was a champion poker player. Scot was deeply connected to nature and had extensive knowledge of the plants on the East Coast. He was a liberal, a Democrat, an atheist and an environmentalist.

He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Scot is survived by his loving wife, Sandy; his daughters, Kate and Sara; grandchildren, River, Ethan, Molly, Magnolia, Raini and Azalea; brother, Gary; sister-in-law, Susan; nephews, Glen and Zeb; and niece, Daylee. A celebration of Scot’s life will be held after the upcoming holidays.