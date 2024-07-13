Youth orchestra’s grand finale!

The Yellow Springs Youth Orchestra Association, or YSYOA, concluded its 2024 summer music camp Friday, June 28 with a Grand Finale concert at Yellow Springs High School.

Twenty-four school-age campers spent one week with instructors Michelle Mastin, Brian Mayer, Marna Street and Mary Jo Johnson. New this year was a beginner ukulele class led by Nancy Lineburgh and a master class for woodwinds with Gretchen Germann.

Family and friends joined the campers for the outdoor Grand Finale performance. Those assembled heard a mix of wind and string ensembles; students performed pieces by a range of composers from Bach to John Williams, and a few even got the chance to wield the baton and try their hand at conducting. Parents were enthusiastic about the week, with one parent noting: “They came home excited and upbeat every day.”

YSYOA was founded 60 years ago by Shirley Mullins and the late Mary Schumacher in an effort to provide music education for local youth. This year’s campers hailed from not only Yellow Springs, but also Springfield, Springboro, West Carrollton, Kent, New York City and Boston. Some campers were the children of music camp alums from 30 years ago.

In addition to sponsoring the YS Summer Music Camp, YSYOA sponsors the Yellow Springs Strings Orchestra under the direction of Camden Grote, community intergenerational recitals with local students, and maintains a local music teacher directory. A growing part of YSYOA’s work is providing financial assistance for summer camp and private music lessons for children and adults. The YSYOA Board is grateful for the support of community donors. For more information go to YSYOA.org, “YSYOA” on Facebook or email YSYOAmusic@gmail.com.