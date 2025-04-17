Gushing over the Glen
- Published: April 17, 2025
The last few weeks have brought to Yellow Springs and the Miami Valley nearly continuous rain, dramatic swings in temperature and more than one late-night tornado alarm. Standing water can be spotted in most fields and mud is caked in every possible cranny.
From all the precipitation, the Yellow Springs Creek has turned into a downright deluge. Even the beaver dam sprang a leak from the extra rushing water.
Farther upstream, though, The Cascades always look elegant in times of flooding.
