Apr
18
2025
The Cascades in Glen Helen Nature Preserve, April 2024. (Photo by Kathleen Galarza)

Gushing over the Glen

The last few weeks have brought to Yellow Springs and the Miami Valley nearly continuous rain, dramatic swings in temperature and more than one late-night tornado alarm. Standing water can be spotted in most fields and mud is caked in every possible cranny.

From all the precipitation, the Yellow Springs Creek has turned into a downright deluge. Even the beaver dam sprang a leak from the extra rushing water.

Farther upstream, though, The Cascades always look elegant in times of flooding.

