Just four fun

Torrential rainfall may have put the kibosh on the village’s annual July Fourth celebrations last month, but that didn’t deter the village festivities altogether.

On Saturday, Aug. 3, and amid much more clement weather, Yellow Springs (finally!) staged its patriotic parade that wound through the downtown thoroughfares. Later, crowds gathered at Gaunt Park for a “Touch-A-Truck” event followed by a spectacular fireworks display.

Shown here is the Oddfellows’ float, on which a gang of young Perry League T-ballers waved and tossed candy at onlookers.