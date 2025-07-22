“E” flag planted at YS Credit Union

Currently on display at the YS Credit Union through the end of August is a recent donation by Jane Benham to the YS Historical Society of Vernay’s “E” flag.

The “E” flag was given to Vernay Labs in recognition of World War II contributions made by developing wax compound auto thermostats that were initially used in tanks.

What’s the E flag?

In 1942, during World War II, the War Department and the Navy Department — then separate cabinet level departments later combined into the Defense Department — consolidated their award programs for excellence in military supply into the Army-Navy “E” Award.

These awards, which were granted to individual plants, were granted only to facilities rated particularly outstanding in production for the War and Navy Departments.

Factors considered in making the awards included excellence in quality and quantity of production, overcoming of production obstacles, low rate of absenteeism, avoidance of work stoppages, maintenance of fair labor standards, training of additional labor forces, effective management, record on accidents, health, sanitation and plant production, utilization of sub-contracting facilities, cooperation between management and labor as it affected production and conservation of critical and strategic materials.

Recipients of “E” awards were entitled to display a flag that recognized their achievement — and if they continued to exhibit the qualities that had earned them the award for additional six month intervals, they were entitled to include a star on the flag for each interval.

By the end of the program in August 1945, only about 5% of the estimated war plants in the nation had received the “E” award for excellence, and two of those were located in Yellow Springs — GM Delco-Remy Division Plant at Antioch (Morris Bean Foundry), which was entitled to three stars, and Vernay Laboratories, which was entitled to one star, as it had only begun operation late in the war.