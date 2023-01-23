Submit your business in the 2023-24 Yellow Springs Community Direcory, aka the Redbook Submit your business in the 2023-24 Yellow Springs Community Direcory, aka the Redbook Image Map
Williamson bamboozled the young Presley Stinson who thought she could unravel the mysteries of the magic man’s sorcery. In the end, Stinson, like the rest of the crowd, was positively astounded by Williamson’s feats. (Photo by Reilly Dixon)

What a card!

Considered one of the world’s foremost and talented magicians, David Williamson dazzled a capacity crowd of villagers at Emporium Wines & Underdog Cafe on Saturday evening, Jan. 14.

Quite the showman and storyteller, Williamson had the crowd entranced with his magical antics. From mind-bending sleight-of-hand card tricks to impossible stunts with his magical rope, the traveling magician seemed to break nearly every law of physics and logic in just a couple of hours.

The program served as a fundraiser for The Riding Centre.

