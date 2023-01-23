What a card!

Considered one of the world’s foremost and talented magicians, David Williamson dazzled a capacity crowd of villagers at Emporium Wines & Underdog Cafe on Saturday evening, Jan. 14.

Quite the showman and storyteller, Williamson had the crowd entranced with his magical antics. From mind-bending sleight-of-hand card tricks to impossible stunts with his magical rope, the traveling magician seemed to break nearly every law of physics and logic in just a couple of hours.

The program served as a fundraiser for The Riding Centre.