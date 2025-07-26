Take a ride with Bri’s Bike Stand

By El Mele

A new bike rental stand is opening in Kings Yard.

Brianna Ayers, who hails from Yellow Springs and is operations manager at the Yellow Springs Community Foundation, is set to open Bri’s Bike Stand near Asanda Imports.

Ayers told the News in a recent interview that she had toyed with the idea of starting a business in town, and after noticing a need for available bicycles, she decided to start her own bike rental service.

“I’ve always had little business ideas, but last summer, two tourists in the same week asked about bike rentals,” Ayers said. “We used to have a bike rental at Corner Cone, but it doesn’t exist anymore. I thought, ‘Why not do that?’ So I started buying some bikes and making soft plans for it last year.”

Ayers has purchased 15 vintage bikes, with some being from as early as the 1970s. Her bikes can be ridden by ages 10 and older, though she said she hopes to expand to include buggies for families, children’s bikes and baskets for animals.

Ayers also expressed her gratitude and intention to continue to work with Mike Jensen, the owner of Village Cyclery.

“I’ve taken all the bikes there to get serviced and tuned up before we opened — I try to buy everything I can from him,” she said. “I realized through this process, there is a lot about bikes that I don’t know, and Mike has been very helpful with giving me rundowns as to how each unique bike works.”

Ayers said she enjoys biking around the area, so she hopes to give others the same opportunity.

“My friends and I bike to Xenia all the time,” she said. “It’s nice to be able to bike to the Yellow Springs Brewery, or even to Nick’s [in Xenia} for lunch. My bikes are all well-equipped to go as far as you want.”

Bri’s Bike Stand will be open for the summer until Labor Day, from noon–6 p.m. on weekends and by reservation on weekdays; rentals cost $20 for two hours, $30 for four hours and $40 for the day.

*El Mele is a freelance reporter for the News.