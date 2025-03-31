Facing headwinds

In spite of several challenges, the Grammy® Award-winning Akropolis Reed Quintet persevered last Sunday, March 23, in their Chamber Music Yellow Springs’s performance of contemporary works for winds.

The First Presbyterian Church’s boiler had apparently breathed its last warm breath, forcing the performance to relocate into the church’s Westminster Hall, where the temperature was warmer, but acoustics were troublesome. But between sound baffling and a full house, the performance turned out crisp and vibrant — and intimate, as the performers chose to be at ground level with the audience, giving the event a large living room feel.

This was the quintet’s third appearance at CMYS; at their first visit 13 years ago, they took second place in the CMYS Annual Competition for Emerging Professional Ensembles, which will take place this year on Sunday, April 27, 4 p.m., in the sanctuary, temperatures willing.