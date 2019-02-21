A place of peace

Longtime villager Peg Champney stands at the corner of Livermore Street and Xenia Avenue, part of an ongoing peace protest that has been raising awareness to passersby for more than 15 years. (Submitted photo by Luciana Lieff)
Longtime villager, Quaker and former Yellow Springs News co-owner Peg Champney stands at the corner of Livermore Street and Xenia Avenue, part of an ongoing peace protest that has been raising awareness to passersby for more than 15 years, rain or shine.
