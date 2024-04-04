Roots among the seeds

The inaugural Hardware Store Sessions kicked off Friday evening, March 22, at Yellow Springs Hardware, and featured musicians George Bieri and Bob Lucas, pictured above, from left.

They were joined for their second set by Ryan Stinson on drums. The sold-out event also featured a live and impromptu rumination on spring and life from writer and Poor Will’s Almanack chronicler Bill Felker.

The entire event was broadcasted on Friday, March 29, 9 p.m.; on Saturday, March 30, noon and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, March 31, 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. on YS Community Access Channel 5 and available online at http://www.yellowsprings.tv.