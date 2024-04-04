Submit your business in the 2023-24 Yellow Springs Community Direcory, aka the Redbook Submit your business in the 2023-24 Yellow Springs Community Direcory, aka the Redbook Image Map
Apr
04
2024
Feature Photos

(Photo by Sam Lucas)

Roots among the seeds

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The inaugural Hardware Store Sessions kicked off Friday evening, March 22, at Yellow Springs Hardware, and featured musicians George Bieri and Bob Lucas, pictured above, from left.

They were joined for their second set by Ryan Stinson on drums. The sold-out event also featured a live and impromptu rumination on spring and life from writer and Poor Will’s Almanack chronicler Bill Felker.

The entire event was broadcasted on Friday, March 29, 9 p.m.; on Saturday, March 30, noon and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, March 31, 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. on YS Community Access Channel 5 and available online at http://www.yellowsprings.tv.

