Light motif

Hundreds of villagers and visitors gathered downtown Saturday, Dec. 7, for the annual tree-lighting event.

Featured were performances from the McKinney and YS High School choir and the World House Choir, with holiday tunes on piano provided by Barbara Leeds prior to the singing.

The tree was lit by Mayor Pam Conine and Village Council President Kevin Stokes — but holiday revelers were only able to enjoy the lit tree for a short period before the lights were unceremoniously cut by the elusive Grinch, who was spotted across the street on the roof of Mills Park Hotel.

Luckily, Santa arrived soon after to save the day and restore the lights — and both he and the Grinch, who put away their differences in light of the holiday season, greeted the crowd.