Water works

Following a two-year rehabbing plan that went into motion last summer, crews began draining every last drop in the second and south-most of the Village’s two municipal water towers at Gaunt Park on Tuesday, July 9.

Built in 1978 and standing 73 feet tall, the south tower holds 1 million gallons of water — all of which must be drained before any improvements can be made on the structure. The plan is to, over the next few months, sandblast the existing coating off the exterior and interior, buff out any defects, apply new coats of protective paint over the steel, and finally, refill it.

Like the north tower — which stands 63 feet tall and holds 900,000 gallons — the south water tower will trade its iconic yellow bands for a single, top-to-bottom blue.

As Yellow Springs Water and Wastewater Superintendent Brad Ault assured the News last year, villagers likely won’t notice any changes to their water as the south tower sits empty this summer. “The absolute worst case scenario,” Ault said last July, “is that we lose water pressure in town and we have to issue boil advisories while we collect water samples.”

Prior to last year’s work on the north tower, the last time either structure had been serviced was in 2004. Ault noted last year that water tower maintenance ought to happen every 20 to 25 years.