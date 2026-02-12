News from the Past: December 2025

75 years ago: 1950

“Community Digs Out of Biggest Snow Since 1918. … Numbers of Yellow Springs residents were stranded. … Miss Virginia Reel and Kenneth Diehl stayed with several others who were stranded with a family in West Jefferson. They were coming home from the Ohio State-Michigan game.”

Flour for widows. “Elmer Lawson and Chet Loe were named Monday night as council members to form the committee for distribution of flour under terms of a legacy left to the village many years ago by the late Wheeling Gaunt.”

Girls basketball winners. “Bryan High School’s girls basketball teams swept to two victories Tuesday afternoon in close contests with Bellbrook High School’s girls. … Bryan players, their positions and scores were as follows: FIRST GAME – Forwards: Marcia Cordell (8), Virginia Hamilton (16), Betsy Leuba (10), Joan Shoemaker; guards: Shirley House, Ellen Reid, Joy Baldwin, Luise Rothemund.”

50 years ago: 1975

“Hunting permits for the [Village owned] Stevenson Road farm are available at Bryan Community Center, Leisure Services director Mike Rench announced yesterday.”

“Rent control will be the subject of a meeting of the Yellow Springs Tenants Union at Bryan Community Center … Tuesday, says Ben Lariccia.”

Gay rights violation. “The Yellow Springs News has been charged with violation of ‘the Gay Rights amendment to the Village Ordinances enacted by Council in July as well as the moral and ethical standards of the community,’ Shel Horowitz, an Antioch College student, informed the NEWS this week.”

Million dollar match. “Antioch College fund-raisers yesterday began an intensive drive to raise a million dollars Dec. 16–31. Yellow Springs campus chancellor Francis X. Shea … said an anonymous alumnus had promised to match all money raised during the two weeks — up to a million dollars.”

Four-hour private meeting. “The [Village] Council also had a four-hour closed meeting considering the numerous appointments to Village boards and commissions.”

35 years ago: 1990

Landfill pollution. “The Greene Environmental Coalition has charged Southwestern Portland Cement Company with covering up information about environmental problems associated with an abandoned Southwestern landfill site.”

25 years ago: 2000

Ad: “RETURNING TOWNIES seek rental house with sunny garden and space for grand piano … Bev Logan”

Family detained. “Last month, a number of people from Yellow Springs, Antioch College and the Dayton area participated in a large protest against the School of the Americas in Columbus, Georgia. Protestors say that Latin American soldiers trained at the school are guilty of human rights violations in South America and use military force against innocent people. … Among those detained were local residents Hazel Tulecke, 76, and Bill Houston, 71, and Tulecke’s grandsons, Josh Tulecke, 22, graduate of Earlham College, and Shan Tulecke, 18, who graduated from Yellow Springs High School last spring.”

10 years ago: 2015

Village leaves county drug team. “After more than a year of community dialogue, Village Council voted on Monday … to leave the Greene County ACE [Drug] Task Force.”

“Trash Tree irks some, inspires others. … Zero Waste members put up the ‘Trash Tree’ on Sunday after Thanksgiving, and by Tuesday evening the tree had been damaged, the bags slashed in places so that the newspaper ‘stuffing’ was exposed.”

“Feeding a family of 400. This year’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner was the biggest one yet, according to organizers, with about 400 villagers sharing dishes and eating together on Thanksgiving Day. The event, organized by the Interspiritual Council, began 11 years ago with 89 attendees and has grown each year — last year’s event served about 350.”