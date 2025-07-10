Subscribe Anywhere
Jul
11
2025
Feature Photos

Photo by Reilly Dixon

Pride against prejudice

On Saturday, June 28, hundreds of folks lined local streets — clad in every color under the summer sun — to revel in the village’s annual Pride celebrations.

A spectacular parade shimmied and sashayed through Yellow Springs — on foot or float, paraders cheered, threw candy and blew kisses as they passed by. Truly, a gay day for all. 

Photos by Reilly Dixon

070425_Pride02
070425_Pride01
070425_Pride
070425_Pride04
070425_Pride03
070425_Pride05
070425_Pride06
070425_Pride08
070425_Pride07
070425_Pride09
070425_Pride10
070425_Pride11
070425_Pride12
070425_Pride13
070425_Pride14
070425_Pride15
070425_Pride16
070425_Pride17

