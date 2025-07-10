Pride against prejudice
- Published: July 10, 2025
On Saturday, June 28, hundreds of folks lined local streets — clad in every color under the summer sun — to revel in the village’s annual Pride celebrations.
A spectacular parade shimmied and sashayed through Yellow Springs — on foot or float, paraders cheered, threw candy and blew kisses as they passed by. Truly, a gay day for all.
Photos by Reilly Dixon
