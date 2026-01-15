These mid-December days may be dark, but downtown Yellow Springs still shines with the spirit of the season — to great fanfare and rosy cheeks aplenty, the holiday tree went up in lights on Saturday, Dec. 6.

Ahead of the lighting of the large pine at Jackson Lytle Point, the amassed crowd of villagers sipped cocoa and made merry.

The World House Choir and a school choir led everyone in song, and Mayor Pam Conine — whose term is nearly ending — gave her final holiday address (pictured at top).

Other special guests included a jolly ol’ elf in red and his missus, as well as a one Mr. Grinch who, despite his best efforts, was unable to dampen the mood.