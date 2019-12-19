Dec
From the Print
Billed as the “all-schools musical,” “Scrooge!” lived up to its descriptor, featuring students — and teachers — from the entire Yellow Springs school district. It was one of numerous events that played to full audiences the weekend of Dec. 13–15. Pictured above are Julia Hoff as Mrs. Carstairs and Joseph Minde-Berman as Fezziwig. (Photo by Kathleen Galarza)

Whirlwind of a weekend

The weekend of Dec. 13–15 was particularly laden with events, including a performance of J.S. Bach’s Mass in B Minor by the Yellow Springs Community Orchestra and Chorus under the direction of James Johnston, shown below 1 during the final rehearsal; the “all-schools” mounting of “Scrooge! The Musical,” and this year’s Winter Solstice Poetry Reading, which drew a more-robust-than-ever audience of over 100 people, and featured 12 area poets and 18 more who took part in an open mic.


