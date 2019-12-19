Whirlwind of a weekend

The weekend of Dec. 13–15 was particularly laden with events, including a performance of J.S. Bach’s Mass in B Minor by the Yellow Springs Community Orchestra and Chorus under the direction of James Johnston, shown below 1 during the final rehearsal; the “all-schools” mounting of “Scrooge! The Musical,” and this year’s Winter Solstice Poetry Reading, which drew a more-robust-than-ever audience of over 100 people, and featured 12 area poets and 18 more who took part in an open mic.

