Oh, brother…

On one skit, the actors — Elliot Cromer, Adam Zaremsky and Charilie Cromer — portrayed three witches attempting a spell to address their collective erectile dysfunction. (Photo by Reilly Dixon)

Last week, audiences at the Foundry Theater were treated to three performances of “Bigger and Better,” an hour of surreal sketch comedy by Elliot Cromer (left), Adam Zaremsky (center) and Charlie Cromer, with musical guests The Boogie Bros.

Zaremsky and the Cromer brothers presented a series of sketches, running a comic gamut of scenarios, from an anxious dad imagining all the potential traumas his young son might encounter (with plenty of fart gags), an absurd store where “service is optional,” to a trio of Elvises on a journey through Middle-Earth.

