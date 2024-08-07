Oh, brother…

Last week, audiences at the Foundry Theater were treated to three performances of “Bigger and Better,” an hour of surreal sketch comedy by Elliot Cromer (left), Adam Zaremsky (center) and Charlie Cromer, with musical guests The Boogie Bros.

Zaremsky and the Cromer brothers presented a series of sketches, running a comic gamut of scenarios, from an anxious dad imagining all the potential traumas his young son might encounter (with plenty of fart gags), an absurd store where “service is optional,” to a trio of Elvises on a journey through Middle-Earth.