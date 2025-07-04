Water colors

This week, Village worker Travis Hotaling took a momentary break from meter reading to beautify some more downtown fire hydrants.

Though his work is pictured here in black and white, his newest hydrant in front of Urban Handmade is a kaleidoscopic tie-dye.

Forthcoming hydrants the Village tasked Hotaling with painting include one adjacent to Peach’s — which he said he will turn into a hamburger — and one near the YS Firehouse comedy club — on which Hotaling plans to, naturally, add flames.