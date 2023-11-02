Spooky strut

On Halloween afternoon, Monday, Oct. 31, Yellow Springs students took to the downtown sidewalks to show off their costumes.

Walking under the autumn sun were plenty of pretty princesses, frightful goblins and ghouls, myriad Marios and Luigis, fantastical warriors and beautiful Barbies.

Later that evening, when the temperature dropped precipitously and amid the season’s first snowstorm, those same students and throngs of youngsters from surrounding communities descended upon the rest of the village for the annual trick-or-treat event.

Several community bonfires checkered neighborhoods all throughout Yellow Springs; roasted hotdogs, marshmallows, hot cider and, of course, sugary treats were had by many on the chilly Hallow’s Eve.