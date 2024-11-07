Street fleece

Tens of thousands of visitors and villagers flooded the downtown thoroughfares on Saturday, Oct. 12, for the Fall Street Fair.

Scores of food and craft vendors lined the sidewalks and music filled the crisp autumn air.

Among those enjoying the day’s tunes were alpacas Hope and Sophia, shown above, whose long tufted ears were turned to the Mills Park Hotel Stage for most the day. The two camelids hail from New Richmond Alpaca Farm in Southern Ohio.