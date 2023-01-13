Subscribe Anywhere
Village Life

Photo by Reilly Dixon

Kringle mingle

Any villager who happened to stroll by the United Methodist Church on Saturday, Dec. 3, might have had the good fortune of running into ol’ Saint Nick.

During his visit outside the church that afternoon, the jolly old elf passed out several dozen goodie bags to local youngsters with the aid of young helper Charlotte, pictured at center sporting her own Santa hat. Pictured at right, Santa stopped for an afternoon chat with Antonia.

