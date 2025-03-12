Subscribe Anywhere
Mar
13
2025
Feature Photos

Photo by Reilly Dixon

Wheeling and walking

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Linnea Denman’s kindergarten class took a field trip on a sunny afternoon, Feb. 28 — though, not too far.

The youngsters followed local resident and 365 Project tour guide Steve McQueen to several historical spots around town to learn about the life and times of Wheeling Gaunt.

The class stopped at the 19th-century philanthropist’s former Walnut Street home — where, one child was excited to share with their tour guide that, in fact, she lives there now!
After visiting the home, McQueen took the class to meet the man himself. Just a short jaunt away, they went to visit the statue of Gaunt near the intersection of Xenia Avenue and Dayton Street.

There, the youngsters learned who their favorite park in Yellow Springs was named after, what “generosity” means and more.

Once finished with their local history lesson, the kids were allowed to shake Gaunt’s bronze hand — much to everyone’s delight.

030725_365tour01
030725_365tour03
030725_365tour02
030725_365tour

 

Topics: ,

No comments yet for this article.

The Yellow Springs News encourages respectful discussion of this article.
You must to post a comment.

Don't have a login? Register for a free YSNews.com account.

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com