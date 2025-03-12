Wheeling and walking
- Published: March 12, 2025
The youngsters followed local resident and 365 Project tour guide Steve McQueen to several historical spots around town to learn about the life and times of Wheeling Gaunt.
The class stopped at the 19th-century philanthropist’s former Walnut Street home — where, one child was excited to share with their tour guide that, in fact, she lives there now!
