Mills Lawn School celebrates service

In honor of U.S. veterans’ “sacrifice, patriotism and service to our country,” Mills Lawn students welcomed nearly 70 military men and women to the school Monday, Nov. 12, for a special program and luncheon. The school’s student council organized the Veterans Day-related event, which included readings, songs by the school choir (the National Anthem and “This is My Country”), patriotic decorations and a lunch of fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy and homemade desserts. The readings also recognized the history of Veterans Day, which began as Armistice Day following the end of World War I, “on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month” 100 years ago. Several branches of the military were represented Monday, with veterans of the Army, Navy and Air Force in attendance. Read more here.