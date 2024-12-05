It’s giving Gaunt
- Published: December 5, 2024
This week marked the 130th year of carrying out a much-celebrated Yellow Springs tradition: the annual distribution of flour and sugar to the village’s widows and widowers. The tradition to pass out the free baking goods to the bereaved was a stipulation in 19th-century village resident Wheeling Gaunt’s will. When the entrepreneur and formerly enslaved Gaunt died in 1894, he also bequeathed the land that is now Gaunt Park to the Village.
