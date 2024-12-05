2024 Yellow Springs Giving & Gifting Catalogue
Village crew member Bryan Rogusky make the annual drop of flour and sugar at Barbara Hartwick’s home. (Photo by Reilly Dixon)

It’s giving Gaunt

This week marked the 130th year of carrying out a much-celebrated Yellow Springs tradition: the annual distribution of flour and sugar to the village’s widows and widowers. The tradition to pass out the free baking goods to the bereaved was a stipulation in 19th-century village resident Wheeling Gaunt’s will. When the entrepreneur and formerly enslaved Gaunt died in 1894, he also bequeathed the land that is now Gaunt Park to the Village. 

