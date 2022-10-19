Pickles, paddles and proceeds

On Sunday, Oct. 9, comedian and new resident Donnell Rawlings faced villager Donna Silvert in a charity pickleball match on Antioch’s tennis courts.

The event was free to attend, but spectators could purchase a “courtside” seat for $20, with all of the proceeds going to the Yellow Springs Community Children’s Center, The 365 Project and Antioch College. Collection buckets for each of the local organizations were placed outside of the tennis courts. The dollar amounts raised for the organizations were not available at press time.

Leading up to the match, Rawlings and Silvert engaged in friendly trash-talk on social media platforms. At the match, spectators joined in the back and forth, pledging allegiance to the streets, represented by Rawlings; or the creeks, represented by Silvert. About 75 spectators watched as Rawlings and Silvert volleyed the pickleball back and forth. Antioch Wellness Center director Trevor Lowe refereed the match, calling faults and awarding points. By the end of the match, Silvert defeated Rawlings — a win for the creeks.

In the days since the event, Rawlings has called for a rematch, which will also raise funds for local charities and nonprofits. The rematch will be announced at a later date.