Scout and about

Local girl scouts left their mark on Earth Day, April 22. With the help of Miami Township Trustee Don Hollister, the spry troop planted a little redbud tree in front of the fire station.

The young troopers are, from left, Greta Lee, Ruby Welsh, Isla Sharp, Emelia Kristoff, Wilamena Medina and Josie Boyer. Not pictured, but present for the planting, is Phoebe Williams.