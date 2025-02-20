Subscribe Anywhere
Feature Photos

Photo by Lauren "Chuck" Shows

A little cheer

Local sports fans were treated to a special halftime show during a Friday, Jan. 17 varsity boys basketball game: a performance from participants in this year’s mini cheer camp led by cheer coach Naomi Hyatt.

66 Mills Lawn students in grades K–6 showed up to cheer on the Bulldogs.

Pictured with varsity cheerleader Rachael Levier are the camp’s kindergarten cheerleaders.

