A little cheer
- Published: February 20, 2025
Local sports fans were treated to a special halftime show during a Friday, Jan. 17 varsity boys basketball game: a performance from participants in this year’s mini cheer camp led by cheer coach Naomi Hyatt.
66 Mills Lawn students in grades K–6 showed up to cheer on the Bulldogs.
Pictured with varsity cheerleader Rachael Levier are the camp’s kindergarten cheerleaders.
The Yellow Springs News encourages respectful discussion of this article.
You must login to post a comment.
Don't have a login? Register for a free YSNews.com account.
No comments yet for this article.