Habari Gani!

Tuesday, Dec. 27, marked the annual Kwanzaa celebration for villagers. The program, hosted by The 365 Project, featured new elements, including a generational hand-off of programming to YSHS senior Malcolm Blunt, who produced the event. The event featured performances of original works by Truth Garrett, Guy “Tron” Banks, and Cee of Dreams.

The Nguzo Saba award, given to Yellow Springs residents who best exemplify the principles of Kwanzaa, went to the Booth family drummers: John, Maria, Malaya and Malik. The Booth family was recognized for their drumming talents, community involvement and the part they took in delivering bread to families during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kwanzaa — from a Swahili word meaning “first fruits” — is an African-centric holiday that is celebrated yearly from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. Created in 1966 by scholar and activist Maulana Karenga in California, the holiday highlights the seven principles of Kwanzaa called the Nguzo Saba, which are each celebrated on one of the seven days. They include Umoja, or unity; Kujichagulia, or self-determination; Ujima, or collective work and responsibility; Ujamaa, or cooperative economics; Nia, or purpose; Kuumba, or creativity; and Imani, or faith.

Pictured above, Toylyn Blunt lit the candles held in the Kinara.