Board of Zoning Appeals | Public Hearing

— Public Notice —

PUBLIC HEARING

BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS

VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

Notice is hereby given that:

Variance Request — R-C; High Density Residential District—777 Xenia Ave. Steve Pitchel, property owner, has submitted an application for a variance seeking relief from Chapter 1248.03(b) for front yard setback. Greene County Parcels #F19000100080013600, #F19000100080013700

A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD ON THIS PETITION BY THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS ON:

DATE: Wednesday, April 15, 2026 • TIME: 5 p.m.

LOCATION: John Bryan Center, Second Floor,Council Chambers, 100 Dayton St.

This notice provides you and every other interested party the opportunity to have input at the hearing. You may express your views in writing for inclusion in the record of the hearing by providing a copy to the Clerk of Council at clerk@yellowsprings.gov, or by calling 937-767-9126.

Please submit your letter by no later than Thursday, April 9, 2026 for inclusion in the Board packet. However, all letters received any time prior to the hearing will be provided to the board members and the Planning and Economic Development Director. The applications, as prepared by the petitioners, may be examined at the office of the Planning and Economic Development Director on the 2nd floor of the Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton Street, Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387 or on the Village website at yellowsprings.gov after Friday, April 10, 2026.

Questions regarding the applications, zoning code or procedures may be directed to the Planning and Economic Development Coordinator Aaron Arellano, phone 937-767-1702 or by email to aaron.arellano@yellowsprings.gov.

—Aaron Arellano, Planning and Economic Development Coordinator