— Public Notice —

Corry Street Community Garden Plot Lottery Open

The Village of Yellow Springs is accepting entries for community garden plots at the overhauled Corry Street site, which received new fencing, grading and other upgrades.

A total of 12 plots are available for the 2026 growing season. All interested participants — including those who have gardened at the Corry Street location in the past — must enter the lottery.

To enter, please send your name and contact information to info@yellowsprings.gov.

Entry Period: April 6–20 • Drawing: May 1, 2026