Ross L. Morgan

Ross Llewellyn Morgan passed peacefully from this life on April 19, 2026, at the age of 99, in his independent living apartment at the Springfield Masonic Community in Springfield, Ohio, surrounded by the love of family.

Shaped by nature from predominantly farming forebearers (11th generation from Wales in the 1630s) and by nurture from the sobering challenges of the Great Depression amongst high-integrity people of the Sandhills area of North-Central Nebraska, Ross was known for his calm strength, unwavering honesty, deep compassion and sincere interest in the lives and well-being of others. To family, friends, colleagues, neighbors, and even brief acquaintances, he was a reassuring and dependable presence whose actions consistently reflected kindness, humility, discipline and service. Those who knew him well often remarked that he possessed the unusual ability to make people immediately feel safe, heard and respected. His children knew him as the same person at home that others encountered in public life: authentic, thoughtful, emotionally steady and consistently present.

Ross/Dad/Grandpa/Tiki was born Aug. 29, 1926, on a rented farm near Griswold, Iowa, to Merrill Everett Morgan (1891–1956) and Hazel Merle Askey Morgan (1891–1999), as the youngest of three children, after Herbert (1917) and Elizabeth “Betty” (1921). In 1928, the family moved to a purchased farm near O’Neill, Nebraska, together with Ross’s maternal grandmother, Lucetta Moyer Askey, and two orphaned cousins, Marjorie (1912) and Leota (1919) Askey Black. Ross remained especially close to his grandmother, Lucetta, including regularly attending Sunday services with her at the local Methodist church until her death when he was 10 years old. He was thankful for his capable and supportive mother, and the exceptional role model of his father, who had an unusually kind temperament and easy sense of humor. Ross never heard or saw his father angry or upset. His children could say this was also true for Ross, except for a couple of times when he did not fully appreciate how annoying younger sisters could be.

In the fall of 1932, Ross’s father suffered a devastating accident on the farm when the horse he was riding fell and crushed his pelvis, and probably more. Ross vividly remembered, as a 6-year old, hearing the doctor tearfully tell his wife that he had just put Merrill Morgan in a body cast and that he would likely never walk again. The memory remained deeply emotional when Ross revisited it with his family more than 80 years later.

Fortunately, Merrill recovered his ability to walk — grinding a new hip socket without pain medication — but the family, led by 14-year-old Herbert, had to sell the farm equipment before Merrill secured a job in the spring of 1933 as the Standard Oil distribution agent in Bassett, Nebraska, about 50 miles from O’Neill.

In addition to the concerns with Merrill’s recovery and new source of income during the national economic collapse of the 1930s, the family was further burdened with $4,000 in prior medical bills from 1927, when Hazel was among the first patients to successfully undergo radiation treatment for gynecologic cancer at the Mayo Clinic. Despite Merrill’s modest $60 monthly salary from Standard Oil (middle-class income for those times), the family paid-off the medical debt over several years by selling milk, sausage and beans door-to-door, with Ross serving as both cow-herder from the community pasture and delivery boy before school — including throughout the bitterly cold Nebraska winters.

Ross said he never remembered hearing his parents complain or express despair. He believed the challenges of the Depression and the family’s circumstances taught him some of the central lessons of his life: resilience, humility, thrift, gratitude, and the importance of neighbors helping one another. He said he never felt poor because nearly everyone around him faced similar struggles, and communities survived through cooperation, humor and mutual care.

An early life-expanding moment for Ross came in third grade, when his mother — tired of his complaints of boredom — told him to go downtown and get a job. He began working at Nemer’s Grocery in Bassett for Mike Nemer, a Lebanese-Christian merchant who had grown a street-side vegetable stand into a thriving grocery store, including buying products from local farmers. Working Wednesdays after school and all-day Saturdays, Ross received the farm produce and candled the eggs, as well as filled and delivered orders to cars/homes, and eventually did most jobs in the store. Even at a quarter a day, he always felt he got the better deal for all he learned about business, people, community and life, but we know that Mr. Nemer did just fine from Ross’s dedicated employment, even at age 8. This work-education lasted from age 8 to 16. Ross was forever grateful to Mike Nemer, not only for his gentle and honest character, but for impactful lessons in clear, precise communication gained by observing how news transformed with each retelling. The family long joked that Ross probably still had most of his saved “Nemer Quarters.”

Ross attended Rock County High School in Bassett, Nebraska, following the stellar example of his admired older sister, Betty. He excelled academically while also participating in football, basketball and track and field. In football he earned Nebraska All-State Honorable Mention recognition as a fullback and middle linebacker. In track, he became the 1944 Nebraska state Gold Medalist in the half-mile run (fastest in all classes) after finishing second as a junior (“surprised at the tape”). He also loved basketball, though he was more of a tenacious defender than scorer, a fact his sons confirmed years later in driveway pickup games.

Starting at age 16, Ross drove a truck for the local creamery during summers picking up milk and cream, as well as chickens and produce, on two alternating daily routes of 75 to 100 miles — with more than half of it off-road, driving on private lanes and trails crossing pastures from farm gate to farm gate. He was given one day to learn each route. He witnessed all levels of hardship and resilience during those regular interactions in the remote areas of the Nebraska Sandhills, and never forgot the sadness and inspiration of that time and place.

Along with all his male classmates, Dad enlisted in the U.S. Armed Forces midway through his senior year of high school in January 1944. Despite being a poor swimmer, he chose the Navy. After scoring well in aptitude and physical exams, he qualified for the intensive V12 Navy Officer Training Program, which involved completing a four-year engineering degree in two years. He reported for duty a few weeks after high school graduation — also D-Day — in late June, 1944.

Ross spent the first year of the V12 program at Doane College, in Crete, Nebraska, followed by a summer term in 1945 at Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, Michigan, before completing the second academic year at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois (stationed at the Great Lakes Naval Station). While in the Navy, he enjoyed running track (Navy mile relay team) with some very talented teammates, including the 1948 Olympic 110-meter hurdles gold medalist, Billy Porter. Due to World War II being over, he was honorably discharged as a USN Ensign on June 22, 1946.

Though his undergraduate degree in the V12 program was in industrial engineering, a young Northwestern assistant professor, Benton J. Underwood, persuaded Ross to pursue a doctorate in experimental psychology, specializing in verbal learning and memory research. Ross’s aptitude and work capacity were a good match with Underwood’s personal and academic intensity. The family learned only recently — and only after asking — that Ross carried out 30 designed experiments under Underwood’s guidance, while most doctoral students completed three or four. He also found the time to earn some income by daily making over 100 beds at fraternity houses, working at an Evanston deli, and assisting Northwestern’s building maintenance department. On returning to campus in 1970 to help sons Tim and Chris move into their dorms, Ross ran into his old maintenance supervisor, who was desperate for his always-reliable help. We’re not certain, but think Ross likely made time to assist.

Dad and Mom (Mary Elizabeth Schneider, of Galva, Illinois) first met at the Northwestern University main library in the fall of 1946. Mom was teaching third grade at Hubbard Woods Elementary in Winnetka, Illinois, and taking night classes toward a master’s degree in education — and her classroom proved a rich source of subjects for Dad’s memory experiments. They married on Dec. 20, 1947, at the First Congregational Church in Evanston, witnessed by a few of Mom’s college friends and her third-grade students — beginning a partnership grounded in mutual respect, service, intellectual curiosity, and devotion to family that lasted 64 years.

In the summer of 1951, after completing his Ph.D. studies and with a growing family — Juliana (1949) and Timothy (1951) — Ross accepted a job offer at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio, to help build the Human Learning Laboratory alongside graduate school friend Dr. Gordon Eckstrand, who had recruited Ross for the position. They worked closely together for more than 25 years, directing what became a highly respected organization in human factors applied research on learning and training.

Due to a housing shortage, the family initially rented in Xenia and Yellow Springs before purchasing a house in 1952 just north of Xenia, sharing a lane with the Ohio Game and Fish Hatchery on Old Springfield Pike — with three acres that Ross filled with chickens, ducks, sheep, a goat and a large organic garden. Three more children were born in Xenia: Christopher (1952), Ted (1954) and Bruce (1955).

Mid-school-year 1961–62, the family moved to rent the 1850s “Shaw House” adjacent to the south border of Young’s Jersey Dairy, and with the addition of foster daughters Betty, Donna and Joyce Hogg, relocated in fall 1962 to 340 S. High St. in Yellow Springs, then in 1967 to 716 S. High St, the family home until 2017.

Together, Ross and Mary invested deeply in the community through civic engagement, volunteerism, environmental stewardship, historical preservation, education and mentorship. Their homes became gathering places filled with conversation, books, humor, music, projects, practical problem-solving and steady encouragement for others.

Ross was active in the Yellow Springs community for more than 60 years. He served as a Scout leader for Troop 78 in the late 1960s and 1970s, provided logistics support to Mary’s founding leadership of the Yellow Springs Historical Society, was an early sponsor of the Tecumseh Land Trust, grew and planted trees throughout the village (Ellis Park and Yellow Springs High School), served on the leadership team of the Upland Corporation, which funded the conversion of the old Antioch Bookplate Company property into the present-day Kings Yard, and was an engaged parent-citizen in support of a quality — and accountable — school system. Ross quietly contributed his leadership and practical skills whenever and wherever he saw a personal or group need.

Ross also enjoyed teaching a senior-level class in experimental psychology at Central State University in the 1960s and 1970s — where he was appreciated and respected for his commitment to his students — as well as his requirement of being in class on time.

Following retirement in 1981 after 30 years at Wright-Patterson, Ross launched a second 10-year career at UES, Inc. in Dayton under CEO and close friend Dr. Kris Joshi. He built and directed a new group, with several former colleagues from WPAFB, in applied research for improving human performance, utilizing his experience and network for doing contract consulting and developing training programs for government and industry organizations.

Ross did not speak overtly about his religious beliefs, but was certainly influenced by his father’s Christian Church background, his mother’s Methodism, and his years attending the Bassett Methodist Church with his devoted, kind-hearted maternal grandmother. He and Mary and family actively participated in the Yellow Springs Quaker Meeting for more than 60 years, beginning in the early 1950s. He was genuinely respectful of all spiritual traditions. His influence on meaningful living was as a role model of consistent caring and high-integrity acts of kindness and thoughtfulness for all. When his teenage sons preferred biking or hiking in The Glen on Sunday mornings rather than attending Quaker Meeting, Ross gently suggested some additional enlightenment might be found in a study of the wisdom of the Sermon on the Mount. Hopefully, the Brothers Morgan all benefited from Ross’s sage guidance.

Ross made “doing good” seem so simple and easy — both in seeing what was needed and having the capability to know how to help — through physical assistance, counsel or simply engaging with his disarming humor. Past an initial no-nonsense exterior, he was an exceptionally good observer and interested listener — and practical, with a level of common sense shaped by necessity. He did the right thing without hesitation, with everyone — always. He was well-trained/conditioned mentally, emotionally and physically, and successful in his personal and professional lives through an unusual combination of kindness and toughness, along with exceptional discipline and work ethic. His compassion and honesty included always giving straight, clear, thoughtful answers to your questions, with sensitivity and openness for understanding your position — and he expected the same transparency from you. He did not bully or try to intimidate, but in turn was not intimidated or offended by difficult discussions. He respected everyone’s backstory. Ross never appeared to have an “off day” when you were not the focus of his attention. He was true — true to himself and true with you.

The family extends its heartfelt gratitude to the devoted caregivers, medical professionals and friends, as well as the staff members at Springfield Masonic Community, who cared for Ross with kindness, patience and respect. Through their dedication and genuine connection with Ross, he was able to remain in his independent living apartment for over four years with a quality of life for which both he and his family were/are deeply grateful.

We are also appreciative of extended family and friends from near and far who brought joy and light to Ross throughout his life, and especially during his final years through regular cards, calls and visits.

Ross was predeceased by his first wife (1947-2012), mother of his children and best friend, Mary; his second wife (2015-2021) and high school classmate, Philomenia Geisiriech Pape, with whom he found happiness from loneliness, and a meaningful reconnection to the land and people of his beloved Nebraska Sandhills; his parents, Merrill and Hazel Morgan, of Bassett, Nebraska; brother and sister-in-law Herbert and Clara (Carpenter) Morgan, of Baldwin Park, California; sister and brother-in-law Betty and George Madison, of Ainsworth, Nebraska; niece Sandra Kay (John) Morgan Nickel, with Janice and Jennifer of Riverside, California; and nephew Merrill (Doris) Morgan, with Debbie, Doris and John Paul of Valley Center, California.

He is survived by his children, Juliana (Terry) Foley, of Springfield, Ohio, Timothy (Kanga), of Irvine, California, Christopher (Tina Puente), of Downers Grove, Illinois, Ted (Alice), of Midland, Michigan and Bruce (Sovahn LeBlanc), of Grass Valley, California; permanent foster daughters, Joy Caldwell, of Beechwood, Ohio, Betty (Rich) Lookabaugh, of Mechanicsburg, Ohio, and Donna Hogg, of Fairborn, Ohio; grandchildren, Tara (Mike) Foley Cooper, with Eve, Ben, Rose and Jude, of Cincinnati, Ohio; Timothy (Sharon) Foley, with Ryan and Juliana, of Cincinnati; Anna Uma Morgan, of Philadelphia, Pennslyviania; Michael (Alyssa Fico) Morgan, with Sivan and Neelan, of Philadelphia; Taz (Andrew Maxwell) Morgan, of Los Angeles; Bruce and Teddy Morgan, of Downers Grove; Meredith (Dan VanPlew) Morgan, of Selkirk, New York; Lori Morgan, of Walled Lake, Michigan; Abdul LeBlanc, with Amelia and Kiran, of Grass Valley; Sache Cantu, of Grass Valley; Jeremy (Mayzaron) Caldwell, with Kimber and Eva, of Cleveland, Ohio; Jonathan (Melinda) Caldwell, with Shiah, December and Santana, of Cleveland; Emily (Aaron) Caldwell Wulu, with Isaiah Smart-Caldwell and Jason Thomas, of Cleveland; Gabrielle (Peacelove) Caldwell Aryeetey, with Sophia, Gianna, Olivia and Eliana, of Cleveland; Daniel Price, with Tatum, Daniel, Hailey, Joseph, Aubree and Aaron, of Springfield; and Virginia Lovett, with Teyvaeh and Teyania, of Xenia, Ohio; nieces Ann Madison Appelt, of Ainsworth, Nebraska, with Christine (Mark) Johnson and Nathan, Tyler and Lane, of Ainsworth; Daniel Appelt, with Delaney, Meshayla, Paige and Carsten of Ainsworth; and Jason (Michelle) Appelt, with Ashley and Megan, of Ainsworth; and Mary Madison Ritter, of Ainsworth, with Deana (Jim) Arens, Kara/Harlan Welch and Amy/Jake Vetter; nephews John A. (Patricia) Johnson, of Tampa, Florida; Nial (Yvonne) Morgan, with Nial Ross and Andrea, of Laguna Beach, California; and Andrew Morgan, with Sam, Gabriel, Madeleine, Matthew, Charlotte and Ellyea of Conroe, Texas; and many cherished friends, near and far. He never missed the opportunity to tell his grandchildren and great-grandchildren how proud he was of their character and accomplishments.

For those wishing to contribute to Ross’s memory, he supported many organizations, including the Yellow Springs Historical Society, Tecumseh Land Trust, Yellow Springs Community Foundation, Rock County (Nebraska) Historical Society and Running Strong for American Indian Youth — but most importantly, we’re certain that he would be appreciative of any act that makes you, your family, neighborhood, community and/or world just a bit better.

We are grateful for Ross’s exemplary life and uplifting spirit, and for the people and communities of Bassett, Nebraska; Galva, Illinois; and Yellow Springs, Ohio, which trained and sustained both Dad and Mom with the character and life engagements that made their partnership meaningful to many.

All are invited to a Community Memorial for Ross at the Bryan Community Center Gymnasium in Yellow Springs, Ohio, at 3 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026, — which will also celebrate Ross’s 100th birthday.