— Public Notice —

REPEALING AND REPLACING SECTION 252.06 ‘PERSONNEL POLICY MANUAL’ OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO AND APPROVING REVISED PERSONNEL POLICY MANUAL

ORDINANCE 2026-06, VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

Interested persons will take note that the Village Council of Yellow Springs on Monday, April 20, 2026, gave first reading to the following ordinance. Council will give a second reading and hold a public hearing on this ordinance for possible passage into law on Monday, May 4.

WHEREAS, at the recommendation of the Village Manager and Village department heads, the Village’s Personnel Policy Manual required thorough review and revision; and,

WHEREAS, Village department heads invested many hours in the review and proposed revisions and now recommend same to Village Council; and,

WHEREAS, Approval authority of the Village’s Personnel Policy Manual rests with Village Council per Section 82 of the Village Charter; and,

WHEREAS, the Village Solicitor recommends revision of Section 252.06 of the Village’s Codified Ordinances to eliminate the need to revise the codified ordinances whenever the Personnel Policy Manual is updated; and,

WHEREAS, Village Council accepts the recommendations of staff and the Village Solicitor to approve the revised Personnel Policy Manual and revise Section 252.06 of the Village’s Codified Ordinances as set forth herein,

NOW, THEREFORE, COUNCIL FOR THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO HEREBY ORDAINS THAT:

Section 1. Section 252.06 entitled “Personnel Policy Manual” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio be repealed.

Section 2. A new Section 252.06 entitled “Personnel Policy Manual” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio be enacted to read as follows with new language underlined and bolded and deleted language in strikethrough.

Council does hereby approve and adopt the revised Personnel Policy Manual dated January 2022, which is hereby incorporated by reference in its entirety.

In accordance with Section 82 of the Village Charter, Council has approved a Personnel Policy Manual, along with updated versions from time to time. Revisions to the Personnel Policy Manual are to be approved by Council by ordinance, with the most current version hereby incorporated by reference in its entirety. The most current version of the Personnel Policy Manual will be made available for review in the office of the Clerk of Council.

Section 3. The revised Personnel Policy Manual dated April 2026 is hereby approved in a form substantially similar to Exhibit A.*

* Full text of Exhibit A is available online at http://www.yso.com, at the Clerk of Council’s office, Y.S. Library or in the Bryan Center lobby.

—Gavin DeVore Leonard, President of Council