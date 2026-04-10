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2026
Yellow Springs Public Notices

Planning Commission Meeting Agenda

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— Public Notice —

Planning Commission
Meeting Agenda

 

VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS

Tuesday, April 14, 2026 6 p.m. Council Chambers

The meeting will be broadcast live via Channel 5 Community Access cable station, which is simultaneously shown on the Village’s “Community Access Yellow Springs” YouTube station. For any questions, contact the Council Clerk at clerk@yso.com or at 937-767-9126.

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

REVIEW OF AGENDA

REVIEW OF MINUTES
• Minutes of March 10, 2026 Regular Meeting

COMMUNICATIONS
The Clerk will receive and file the following:

COUNCIL AND COMMITTEE REPORTS
• Active Transportation Committee
• Council

CITIZEN COMMENTS

PUBLIC HEARINGS
• Conditional Use Request – R-A; Low Density Residential District— 1333 President St. Nicole Gay, applicant, has submitted a Conditional Use application for Group Daycare Chapter 1262.03(b) Conditional Use General Standards. Greene County Parcel #F1900000160005600

OLD BUSINESS

NEW BUSINESS

AGENDA PLANNING

ADJOURNMENT

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.

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