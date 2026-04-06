Planning Commission | Public Hearing

— Public Notice —



Public Hearing Planning Commission

VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

Notice is hereby given that:

Conditional Use Request – R-A; Low Density Residential District—1333 President St. Nicole Gay, applicant, has submitted a Conditional Use application for Group Daycare Chapter 1262.03(b) Conditional Use General Standards. Greene County Parcel #F1900000160005600

A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD ON THIS PETITION BY THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS PLANNING COMMISSION ON:

DATE: Tuesday, April 14, 2026

TIME: 6 p.m.

LOCATION: John Bryan Center, Second Floor, Council Chambers, 100 Dayton St.

This notice provides you and every other interested party the opportunity to have input at the hearing. You may express your views in writing for inclusion in the record of the hearing by providing a copy to the Clerk of Council at clerk@yellowsprings.gov, or by calling 937-767-9126. Please submit your letter by no later than Thursday, April 9, 2026 for inclusion in the Board packet. However, all letters received any time prior to the hearing will be provided to the board members and the Planning and Economic Development Director. The applications, as prepared by the petitioners, may be examined at the office of the Planning and Economic Development Director on the 2nd floor of the Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton Street, Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387 or on the Village website at yellowsprings.gov after Friday, April 10, 2026. Questions regarding the applications, zoning code or procedures may be directed to the Planning and Economic Development Coordinator Aaron Arellano, phone 937-767-1702 or by email to aaron.arellano@yellowsprings.gov.

—Aaron Arellano, Planning and Economic Development Coordinator