— Public Notice —

Village Council Agenda

Monday, April 6, 2026

Executive Session, 5 p.m. | Regular Session, 6 p.m.

In Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

Anyone can observe the meeting live via cable Channel 5, (Community Access Yellow Springs) or on YouTube. ZOOM participation will be offered only for virtual meetings. Please contact the Council Clerk at 937-767-9126 or clerk@yellowsprings.gov for any questions regarding the Council meeting.

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

EXECUTIVE SESSION (5 p.m.)

• Under Ohio Revised Code Section 121.22 (G)(1): To consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion, or compensation of a public employee and Ohio Revised Code Section 121.22(G)(2) to consider the purchase of property for public purposes.

MOTION TO ENTER REGULAR SESSION (6 p.m.)

ANNOUNCEMENTS

CONSENT AGENDA

• Minutes of March 16, 2026 Regular Meeting

REVIEW OF AGENDA

PETITIONS/COMMUNICATIONS

CITIZEN CONCERNS (6:10 p.m.)

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (6:20 p.m.)

• Reading of Resolution 2026-16 Approving a One Year Extension to The Windsor Group, LLC for the Final Development Plan for a Proposed PUD for 275 East North College Street

• Reading of Resolution 2026-17 Approving a One Year Extension to The Windsor Group, LLC for the Final Development Plan for a Proposed PUD for 150 East South College Street

• Reading of Resolution 2026-18 Authorizing the Village Manager to Enter into an Agreement for the Sale of Village Owned Renewable Energy Credits and the Purchase of Green E-Certified Recs

SPECIAL REPORTS

MANAGER’S REPORT (6:30 p.m.)

OLD BUSINESS

NEW BUSINESS (6:35 p.m.)

• Discussion of the following topics to determine:

1. What information is needed from staff to engage in discussion

2. General timelines for discussion, engagement and decision making:

—Status of Residential Sidewalks (Minutes/Legislation/Memo)

—Economic Development (YSDC and CIC Info.)

—Parking Expansion Proposals (plans) (DeVore Leonard: 30 min.)

• Strategic Plan Scope of Services (DeVore Leonard: 10 min.)

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS* (7:15 p.m.)

April 9: • Retreat: 9-3:30

April 20: • Reading of Resolution 2026-XX Approving a One-Time Grant to the Yellow Springs Senior Center

• Board and Commission Goals

• Economic Development Discussion

• First Reading of Ordinance 2026-06 Amending Chapter 252.06 “Personnel Policy Manual” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio

*Future agenda items are noted for planning purposes only and are subject to change.

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 20, 2026.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village, Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.