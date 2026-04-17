— Public Notice —

Village Council Agenda

Monday, April 20, 2026, 6 p.m.

In Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

ANNOUNCEMENTS

• Tim Dawson, Executive Director Regional Planning & Coordinating Commission of Greene County re: Available Services

CONSENT AGENDA

• Minutes of April 6, 2026 Regular Meeting

• Credit Card Report for March, 2026

REVIEW OF AGENDA

PETITIONS/COMMUNICATIONS

CITIZEN CONCERNS (6:15 p.m.)

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (6:30 p.m.)

• First Reading of Ordinance 2026-06 Amending Chapter 252.06 “Personnel Policy Manual” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio

• Reading of Resolution 2026-19 Approving a One-Time Grant to the Yellow Springs Senior Center

SPECIAL REPORTS (6:45 p.m.)

• Quarterly Financials (Robinson: 10 min.)

• Treasurer Report (Kintner: 5 min.)

MANAGER’S REPORT (7 p.m.)

OLD BUSINESS

• Board and Commission Goals (DeVore Leonard: 30 min.)

NEW BUSINESS

BOARD AND COMMISSIONS (7:45 p.m.)

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS* (7:50 p.m.)

May 4:

• Executive Session (5 p.m.)

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2026-06 Amending Chapter 252.06 “Personnel Policy Manual” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio

• Reading of Resolution 2026-X X Authorizing the Village Manager to Enter into an Agreement with X X X for 2026 Utility Line Clearance (Section 4) of the Village

• Parking Expansion Discussion

• Economic Development Discussion

*Future agenda items are noted for planning purposes only and are subject to change.

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 4, 2026.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village, Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.

Anyone can observe the meeting live via cable Channel 5, (Community Access Yellow Springs) or on YouTube. ZOOM participation will be offered only for virtual meetings. Please contact the Council Clerk at 937-767-9126 or clerk@yellowsprings.gov for any questions regarding the Council meeting.