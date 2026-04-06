— Public Notice —

Village Council Special Council Meeting: Retreat Agenda



Thursday, April 9, 2026, 8:30 a.m.

Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

Please contact the Council Clerk at 937-767-9126 or clerk@yellowsprings.gov for any questions regarding the Council meeting.

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

REVIEW OF AGENDA

RETREAT TOPICS

8:40 a.m. Check-ins (5 min)



8:45 a.m. Reflections on Past Village Housing Efforts (30 min)

a. What past efforts have been successful? What contributed to their success?

b. What has been difficult about past efforts?

c. What lessons have we learned for future efforts?

9:15 a.m. What do we believe is Council’s role in directing housing and why (30 min)

a. Review definitions of affordable and low income housing and discuss in relation to Yellow Springs (see memo)

b. What is our working definition of affordable housing?

c. What is the guiding principle of why we as Council are making this a priority topic?

9:45 a.m. Temp Check #1 on Topics (10 min)

How the six topics were selected

Parking lot for outstanding topics/issues

Show everyone’s initial rankings from Prioritization Worksheet

Determine order of discussion of topics

9:55 a.m. Discuss Identified Priority Topics: (90 min.)

* Zoning

* Rentals

* Lawson Place

* Glass Farm

* ZERH standards and conservation development practices

* Protecting residential housing

11:30 a.m. BREAK

1:00 p.m. Temp Check #2 (10 min.)

Everyone completes the worksheet again, and we tally everyone’s responses

Has discussion changed direction/priorities?

1:30 p.m. Outline Housing Goals (1 hour)

2:30 p.m. BREAK (5 min)

2:35 p.m. What structure is best/format to address the above topics/priorities (30 min)

Housing Commission/Housing Committee/Manager’s Advisory Group

3:05 p.m. Review parking lot and next steps (15 min)

ADJOURNMENT