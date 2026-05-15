Alyce Earl-Jenkins, age 90, professor emerita, Wright State University, and commander, United States Navy Reserves, passed away April 17, 2026, at Danbury-Huber Heights. A native of Birmingham, Alabama, and a resident of Yellow Springs, Ohio, for almost 70 years, Alyce was a graduate of Alabama A&M University (B.S.) and Kent State University (M.Ed.). After employment at Central State University from 1958 to 1966, and Wilberforce University from 1968 to 1972, Alyce joined Wright State University in 1972 as a full-time faculty member in the College of Education, where until her retirement in 1993, she taught courses in rehabilitation counseling and mentored both faculty and students.

In 1974, Alyce became the first African American female without prior service to be appointed to the rank of lieutenant commander in the United States Navy Reserves; she retired at the rank of commander in 1984. Her pioneering achievement is included in the book “Black Americans in the United States Navy.”

A HistoryMaker and highly decorated leader in the field of rehabilitation counseling and education, Alyce served numerous local, state and national organizations, including the Governor’s Council for Persons with Disabilities, Clark State Board of Trustees, Ohio Counselors and Social Workers Board, National Rehabilitation Counselor Association, United Way and the Yellow Springs Community Council. She received many awards, including commendations from the Ohio Senate, recognition as one of the Top Ten African American Women in Dayton (2005) and induction into the Greene County Women’s Hall of Fame (2012).

An extraordinary individual with a lifetime membership in Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) Sorority, Alyce was known for her feisty personality. She loved to dance, cook and to host elaborate dinners at her home in Yellow Springs. If she was not happy with you, however, you did not get an invitation! She was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Wright Earl Cummings; father, Boysie Orr; step-father, Arthur Earl; step-mother, Ollie Orr; half-brother, James Orr; and close friends, Marguerite Walker and Lois Baxter. She is survived by her half-sister, Margaret Orr Doss, of Maryland, and nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren and friends.

Alyce donated her body to the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine. A celebration of life service will be held in Alyce’s honor on May 30, 2026, 11 a.m., at Central Chapel AME Church, 411 S. High Street, Yellow Springs, OH 45387, the Rev. DeBora Duckett, pastor. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the Alyce Earl-Jenkins Scholarship for Rehabilitation Majors, via the Wright State University Foundation, 3640 Colonel Glenn Highway, Dayton, OH 45435.