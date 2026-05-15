The final page of Linda Bevier Robinson’s book turned on April 25, 2026.

Born to Martha and Robert Robinson, Nov. 24, 1938, in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, Linda was a life-long, voracious reader, and an unconventional, deep thinker. While a student at Antioch College in Yellow Springs, Ohio, Linda chose a path less traveled and pursued a degree and career centered around politics, instead of utilizing her natural talent in mathematics.

Linda lived in Yellow Springs, Ohio, many times between her college days and the end of her life, and considered the village her home, even when living elsewhere. It was a special place that exemplified her values and love of creativity, gender and racial equality, and nature.

Following her passion for justice, Linda helped author a seminal book against the Vietnam War, published in 1966, and participated in other anti-war organizations and activities. She was also a founding member of Another Mother for Peace, known for the slogan, “War is not Healthy for Children and Other Living Things.” Linda was a freelance book editor for many years, while remaining active in political organizations that countered excessive military funding and advocated for civil rights. Most recently she was an active member of the Democratic Women of North Carolina, frequently advocating for more progressive political action.

As a piano player and a member of local church choirs, Linda had a great love and appreciation of music, art and theater. Linda’s life set a strong and dignified example for her much-loved daughters and grandchildren on how one may live a just and moral life on one’s own terms. She kept an open door for friends and family, accepting people regardless of their circumstances. Linda passed away in Massachusetts, lovingly surrounded by her five daughters throughout her final days.

Linda is survived by her daughters, Beth Mattison, Renee Jellerette, Alexandra Jellerette, Nicole Jellerette and Teru Jellerette; her beloved siblings, Jeanne Krebs and John Robinson; her sons-in-law, Luigi Leblanc and Sumner Dilworth; and siblings to her children, Monique Jellerette, Desiree Jellerette and Troy Jellerette.

“Grammy” will be missed by her 10 grandchildren: Yasmina Mattison Sudan; Julien and Nicolas Stainback; Ava, Farah and Giselle Leblanc; Noelle Dilworth; and Teya, Skye and Olivia Nolan. Linda was preceded in death by her brother Robert “Bob” Robinson and former partners, Lindsey Mattison and Alphonso Jellerette. A long list of friends and other family members will sadly miss her.

The memorial service will be held at The Unitarian Universalist Church at 9 a.m. Friday, June 12, in Amherst, Massachusetts. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery in Amherst.

In memory of Linda, the family welcomes memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, to Glen Helen Nature Preserve in Yellow Springs, Ohio.