May 15–21, 2026 Classifieds

SELL YOUR WHEELS! YS News classified ads will find a new home for your old(er) car. Place your classified ad today!

SISTER TRILLIUM SPRING YARD SALE and Community Project, May 23, from 12–5 p.m. at the Yellow Springs Community Foundation, 201 Walnut St. Art and craft supplies, fabric, odds & ends, treasures and more!

MOVING SALE: Everything MUST go. Sat. & Sun., May 23 & 24, and May 30 & 31, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. 322 N. Walnut St.

FRESHEN UP FOR SPRING! Get a garage or yard sale going and announce it here!

GOT A LOVED ONE IN LIECHTENSTEIN? Tired of reading the police report over the phone? Gift an e-edition subscription: they’ll receive a digital copy of the News in their inbox Thursday morning. Go to https://ysnews.com/subscribe.

GET EVERYTHING YOU NEED for Memorial Day weekend and beyond from the Yellow Springs Farmers Market. Open every Saturday 8 a.m–noon at the Bryan Center parking lot.

100% GRASS FED BEEF from Flying Mouse Farms. Sustainably raised on a preserved farm, our beef is local, lean and delicious. Contact Michele at 937-477-6490 or flyingmousefarms@yahoo.com for more information.

SUPPORT DARK STAR when you buy books online! Shop Bookshop.org and pick us as your local shop. Easy online shopping for you, money for us! Win win!

ENERGY AND IMMUNITY IN ONE. Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD) co-extracted with an organic blend of Chaga (anti-viral), Cordycep (increases oxygen intake and lung function), Turkey Tail (strengthens immune system) and Reishi (boosts immune function) medicinal mushrooms. Contact Robert Hasek, 937-558-8474, robert@entangledbiome.com or order at http://www.entangledbiome.com.

NEWS SWAG — NOW ONLINE! Lovely Gail Kort cards, posters and illustrations; News books, posters and notecards. Visit our newly created online retail page, ysnews.com/shop. You can also stop by our office the old-school way to pick up nifty news gifts, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Please call for extended hours, 937-767-7373.

SALES AND SPECIALS: Let everyone know what they can find at your business.

NO MONEY NEEDED! List your services or items for exchange.

HAVE A NEW NEIGHBOR? Sign them up for a three-month subscription to the News for free and we’ll deliver a welcome package to them. Call the Yellow Springs News office at 937-767-7373, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., or email circulation@ysnews.com anytime to help keep your new neighbor informed!

GOT CLOTHES FROM THE 70s that you don’t have space for? Please call/text: 937-641-9468 and I’ll take them off your hands!

FROM ARTICHOKES to xylophones, this is the place to ask for stuff.

LOOKING FOR A HOUSE or apartment. Willing to share with roommate. I have furniture but no refrigerator or W/D. Call Tucki, 626-665-3335.

CREATIVE PROFESSIONAL seeking housing in Yellow Springs. I’m a writer/creative in a season of transition, seeking a grounded, peaceful place to land. Ideally a studio or 1BR would work best. I work from home and live quietly. I value peace, cleanliness and community. I truly believe I’ve found that and more during my visits to YS. If you have something available — I’d love to connect. Brenda, 330-802-5734

LOOKING FOR A PLACE to live? House or apartment to share? Announce it here and find a room or a roommate.

RENT BY THE WEEK OR DAY? Someone’s looking for a temporary stay; let them know about your facilities here.

ONE BEDROOM with private bath available in spacious home. House to be shared occasionally with owner. Lovely Yellow Springs location with large yard. Call 413-627-1053, if interested.

ONE-BEDROOM LOFT, former carriage house. Off-road parking, great outside digs. Ideal for one person. $850 plus utilities. 434-906-4299.

TWO-BEDROOM, ONE-BATH, duplex — not a complex — ground floor, no steps, grab rails in bathroom, ideal for elderly. All appliances included; stackable washer/dryer, new 12,150 BTU air conditioner. Very quiet neighborhood, off-street parking, storage shed. Walking distance from downtown and school. Privacy-fenced patio with new doors. Pets permitted with approval. Special rate for seniors. Call 615-761-4376.

OFFICE SPACE AVAILABLE at 213 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs. Unit #1 A (14 feet long x 19 feet wide) for $600/month and Unit #1 B (16L X 9W) for $350/month. Both offices are ready to personalize for your needs, access to a shared lobby area, restrooms, and utilities paid by the building owner. Contact Craig Mesure of BHHS Professional Realty, 937-708-0559, for details.

OFFICE/THERAPY SPACE available $330/month; one-year lease, located 716 Xenia Ave. Utilities included, quiet atmosphere, common waiting area, 937-631-1447.

SECOND FLOOR EFFICIENCY apartment for rent: one-year lease, located downtown YS. $550/month plus electric. References and deposit required. 937-631-1447.

WOODROW ST., YS, apartment for rent: one bedroom, $670/month plus electric. 937-631-1447

FOUR-BEDROOM HOUSE, furnished, for rent in YS, convenient to everything, available academic year 2026-27. Contact steven.conn1@gmail.com.

UNLESS YOU’RE A SNAIL you’ll have to let go of your house. Do it here, in the classifieds, with a photo!

FOUND SOMETHING? Put it out there. Found ads are free, always have been.

ARE YOU A WOMAN who uses food to avoid painful memories? Are you ready to heal from the traumatic experience(s) that created this vicious cycle? One of the most effective and gentle ways to heal from painful experiences and reclaim your joy is EFT, aka Tapping. Call Linda Landess, Certified EFT Practitioner at 336-688-8159 (leave a message) — and open the door to a freer, happier life!

SCHEDULE YOUR SEASONAL HVAC/Heating check-up today! A-C Service Co., your locally owned heating and plumbing company. Call today, 937-767-7406. http://www.acserviceyso.com.

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 937-767-1991 (land line, no texts), or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

GOT THE SKILLS? Let people know what you’ve got to offer via the classifieds.

NOT ON MY WATCH! What is your peace of mind worth? I will pet- or house-sit for you at a reasonable price. Honest, ethical, reliable, with local references. Call Jodie, 937-367-9418.

ED’S HANDYMAN SERVICE. Live locally, references, affordable. Siding, repairs, windows, hauling, doors, gutters and gutter guards, clean-outs, soffits. 937-231-5923.

BRUSH AND DEBRIS REMOVAL. Fallen tree? Shrub needs trimmed or removed? Poison ivy? Barn/garage needs cleaned out, repaired or removed? Hardscape project? Raised beds? I can do all kinds of outdoor and indoor work. Call Mark at 937-432-5555.

RYAN’S LAWN CARE: mowing, edging, trimming. Local, reliable, affordable. Call or text Ryan, 937-470-9005.

KNOW TAXES & FINANCES? Help someone who needs it! Advertise your services with a classified ad.

BEGINNING MOSAICS WORKSHOP: Sign up for a fun workshop put on by Sister Trillium, May 31, 1–4 p.m. in the barn at Agraria Center for Regenerative Agriculture, 131 E Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd. Open to individuals 12 and up and younger kids with an adult. Cost is sliding scale, $10 to $45. All materials provided. To register, email Programs@sistertrillum.org. Questions? Lynn@sistertrillium.org.

HIGH SCHOOL & middle school math and physics tutoring. $50/hr. Half-hour time slots available. Call or text (937) 708-6103.

COOKOUT WITH FRIENDS — Fourth annual fundraiser, Saturday, May 16, 4–7 p.m. at Friends Care Community, 170 E. Herman St. Food, Music, Games and prizes!

SEA DOGS SUMMER SWIM team registration, ages 5–18: visit ysacseadogs.swimtopia.com. $110 for the first swimmer in a family, $85 for the second, $60 for each subsequent swimmer. Practices begin Monday, June 1 at Gaunt Park Pool.

WHAT’S GOING ON? Have something planned? Announce it with a classified ad today!

SEEKING ROBERT WHITMORE ART: I’m Brook Whitmore, grandson of the late Yellow Springs artist, and am working to compile, preserve, and catalog his artwork — prints, paintings, sketches and local commissions. If you or someone you know owns a work of Robert Whitmore’s, please reach out to me at: rhwhitmoreart@gmail.com.

CLASSIFIED RATES in the Yellow Springs News — $7 for the first 20 words and 10 cents a word thereafter, for both print and online. Photos are $10 per week, horizontal photos work best. Email us directly at classifieds@ysnews.com, submit online, or stop by the office, 253-1/2 Xenia Ave., by Mondays at 5 p.m. Please note: yard or garage sale ads need to be paid in advance.

GIVE A SHOUT OUT! Let the village know about a good deed. Card of Thanks is free — 40 words or less.