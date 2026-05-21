Miami Township Board of Zoning Appeals Meeting

— Public Notice —

MIAMI TOWNSHIP BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, OHIO

Miami Township Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing at the Miami Township Office:

DATE: May 28, 2026 • TIME: 6:00 p.m.

LOCATION: 101 E. Herman St., Yellow Springs OH 45387

The purpose of the hearing (Case #2026-001-BZA) is to review and act on a Temporary Use specifically a special exception and conditional use pursuant to Section 18.5.2 Temporary Structures and Uses for Steve Wirrig at the property at 4866 U.S. Rt. 68, to conduct a limited run of comedy shows in the summer of 2026.

Interested persons may attend the Public Hearing to express their opinions. To submit written testimony or receive a copy of the hearing application, please contact the Zoning Administrator, Bryan Lucas at blucas@miamitownship.net or 937-767-2460 (Option 5).

—Bryan Lucas, Miami Township Zoning Administrator