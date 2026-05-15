Ursula Heidi Roma, 62, of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away Sunday, May 3, leaving an unforgettable legacy on the earth and leaving behind a Northside Community that will always yearn for her presence.

Ursula lived her authentic life as a passionate artist. She found potential in every object; she found beauty in all of nature’s details. In her career as a graphic designer, illustrator and fine artist, Ursula created murals and metal work, postcards and posters, benches and billboards, signs and sculptures, including the Tiara Bench for the CROWN Pathway at Yeatman’s Cove. She found inspiration and she gave hope in her many, many flowers and found object art. Her spirit was generous; her whimsy was genuine; her soul was gentle. Her humor was large, she was sharp — and silly!

Ursula is survived by her siblings, Emilio “Chip” Roma, Gian Paolo Roma (Arlene Sanders) and Axie Roma (Nick Stashko); her nephews and nieces, Paolo Roma (Melissa Roma), Allison (Steve Wagner), Corrine, Sam and Max; her great-niece, Sophia; great-nephew, Luca; and her aunts, Patricia Roma (Bill Berry) and Catherine Roma (Dorothy Smith).

Ursula was born Dec. 26, 1963, in Binghamton, New York, and grew up in rural northeastern Pennsylvania, on Choconut Valley Farm, where she grew to love the outdoors and grew to embrace nature. Ursula attended Montrose Area High School in Montrose, Pennsylvania. She earned her BFA at SUNY Purchase, New York, and MFA at Hartford Art School at the University of Harford, Connecticut.

A gathering of friends and family for a potluck celebration will take place at Ruth’s Parkside Café on Sunday June 21, 2026, at 3 p.m.. As we celebrate Ursula’s boundless life on the Summer Solstice, we remember how Ursula mentored and inspired those whose lives she touched.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to either: Francis Garber Pepper Survivor Equity Fund,

womenhelpingwomen.org/what-we-do/francie-garber-pepper-survivor-equity-fund or Ohio Lesbian Archives, ohiolesbianarchives.org.