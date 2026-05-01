— Public Notice —



Village Council Agenda

Monday, May 4, 2026

Executive Session, 5 p.m. | Regular Session, 6 p.m.

In Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

Anyone can observe the meeting live via cable Channel 5, (Community Access Yellow Springs) or on YouTube. ZOOM participation will be offered only for virtual meetings. Please contact the Council Clerk at 937-767-9126 or clerk@yellowsprings.gov for any questions regarding the Council meeting.

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

EXECUTIVE SESSION (5 p.m.)

• Under Ohio Revised Code Section 121.22 (G)(1): To consider the evaluation or compensation of a public employee.

MOTION TO ENTER REGULAR SESSION (6 p.m.)

ANNOUNCEMENTS

CONSENT AGENDA

• Minutes of April 20, 2026 Regular Meeting

• Minutes of Special Meeting April 9, 2026: Housing Retreat

REVIEW OF AGENDA

PETITIONS/COMMUNICATIONS (6:10 p.m.)

CITIZEN CONCERNS (6:15 p.m.)

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (6:30 p.m.)

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2026-06 Amending Chapter 252.06 “Personnel Policy Manual” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio

• Emergency Reading of Ordinance 2026-07 Approving a Second Quarter Supplemental Appropriation and Declaring an Emergency

• Reading of Resolution 2026-20 Authorizing the Village Manager to Enter into an Agreement with M&L Tree Services & Lawncare, LLC for 2026 Utility Line Clearance (Section 4) of the Village

• Reading of Resolution 2026-21 Authorizing the Village of Yellow Springs to Apply for an ODNR Nature Works Grant for Improvements to Gaunt Park Softball Field

SPECIAL REPORTS

MANAGER’S REPORT (6:45 p.m.)

OLD BUSINESS (6:50 p.m.)

• Parking Expansion Discussion (DeVore Leonard: 20 min.)

• Economic Development: Parameters; Capacity; Goals (DeVore Leonard: 20 min.)

• Strategic Plan Scope (DeVore Leonard: 15 min.)

NEW BUSINESS (7:45 p.m.)

• Data Center Moratorium Discussion (Pearce: 10 min.)

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS* (7:55 p.m.)

May 18: • Work Session: Information Session with Craig Kleinhenz of AMP re: Power Contracts and PJM Capacity Charges (5 p.m.)

• Regular Session (6 p.m.)

• Village Mediation Program Coordinator Job Description

• Update of Goals Document

• Residential Sidewalk Discussion

• Discussion of Fewer Meetings During Summer

*Future agenda items are noted for planning purposes only and are subject to change.

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 18, 2026.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village, Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.