— Public Notice —

Village Council Agenda

Regular Meeting

Monday, June 1, 2026, 5 p.m.

In Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

Anyone can observe the meeting live via cable Channel 5, (Community Access Yellow Springs) or on YouTube. ZOOM participation will be offered only for virtual meetings. Please contact the Council Clerk at 937-767-9126 or clerk@yellowsprings.gov for any questions regarding the Council meeting.

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

EXECUTIVE SESSION (5:00)

• Under Ohio Revised Code Section 121.22 (G)(1): To consider the evaluation or compensation of a public employee.

REGULAR SESSION (6:00)

ANNOUNCEMENTS

CONSENT AGENDA

1. Minutes of May 18, 2026 Regular Meeting

2. Minutes of May 18, 2026 Work Session

REVIEW OF AGENDA

I. PETITIONS/COMMUNICATIONS (6:10)

II. CITIZEN CONCERNS (6:15)

III. PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (6:30)

• Emergency Reading of Ordinance 2026-09 Approving an Additional Second Quarter Supplemental Appropriation and Declaring an Emergency

• First Reading of Ordinance 2026-10 Prohibiting the Driving or Digging of Wells or Boreholes for the Provision of Water or for Geothermal Use in the Village of Yellow Springs

• Emergency Reading of Ordinance 2026-11 Establishing a Village-Wide Moratorium on the Issuance of All Use, Zoning, Building Permits and Certificates of Occupancy for New Smoke Shop Businesses for a Period of 180 Days and Declaring an Emergency

• Reading of Resolution 2026-23 Regarding Payroll Review

IV. SPECIAL REPORTS

V. MANAGER’S REPORT (7:00)

• Goal Progress Update

VI. OLD BUSINESS (7:05)

• Final Village Goals Review (Giardullo: 5 min.)

• Draft Housing Retreat Agenda (Hsu: 5 min.)

VII. NEW BUSINESS (7:15)

Consideration of Feeding Deer Inside Village Limits (Brown: 5 min.)

VIII. FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS* (7:20)

• June 15: CANCELLED

• July 6: Executive Session: Clerk/VM Eval

• Resolution Declaring Walnut Trees Located in Rights of Way a Potential Public Harm

• Resolution Establishing Utility Policy for Village-Owned Rental Properties

• Consideration of Updates to Village Mediation Program Coordinator Job Description

*Future Agenda items are noted for planning purposes only and are subject to change.

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council for the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, July 6, 2026.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village, Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.