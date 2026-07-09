Down to Earth | Fifty years of state preserves

By Michelle Comer and Bethany Gray

Last month marked 50 years of Ohio’s state nature preserve system.

On June 2, 1976, Gov. Jim Rhodes signed legislation that made the Ohio Department of Natural Resource’s Division of Natural Areas and Preserves, or ODNAP, a permanent division within the department.

The division began with 19 preserves — all dedicated prior to the division’s birth. The first state nature preserve was Mentor Marsh in Lake County, and the first nature preserve to be purchased by the division was Fowler Woods State Nature Preserve.

The late Ralph Ramey, director of Glen Helen for 17 years, became director of ODNAP in 1990. By the division’s 25th anniversary, the division managed a statewide system of 123 state nature preserves and 12 state scenic rivers. Today, the system has grown to include 155 state nature preserves and 17 state scenic rivers.

State nature preserves are sanctuaries for rare habitats, plants and animals. Unique habitats, such as prairies, wetlands and mature woods, offer Ohioans a chance to see what the state looked like hundreds of years ago. Some also protect important geologic features, including cliffs, gorges, caves and other exposed geology. Most preserves are open to the public and offer trails for hiking, birding, photography and nature study. Others are restricted and require a permit to enter in order to protect the sensitive habitat and species.

State scenic rivers are those rivers that still reflect their natural characteristics with only minimal impact from human development. Often these rivers represent the very best aquatic habitat found in the state. The division also manages 20 scenic river access areas and several scenic river nature preserves, offering important buffers to protect stream habitat as well as provide public access in some areas for fishing, paddling, hiking and hunting.

Locally, Clifton Gorge State Nature Preserve is adjacent to John Bryan State Park and connected by hiking trails and the Little Miami River, a state- and a national-designated scenic river.

In 1924, the state accepted a gift of 500 acres of the “Riverside Farm,” bequeathed by inventor and conservationist John Bryan. This gift initiated the public preservation of the lower section of the gorge, and a 161-acre parcel of the gorge was later donated to the state by Hugh Taylor Birch.

From 1963–68, the Ohio Chapter of The Nature Conservancy raised funds to purchase additional portions of the gorge to save it from proposed development, and arrangements were made for the conservancy to give its holdings to the state as part of John Bryan State Park. In 1973, a few years before the formation of ODNAP, a 255-acre portion of the park was dedicated as a scientific and interpretive nature preserve, and it was also designated as a National Natural Landmark by the U.S. Dept. of the Interior.

June is also National Pollinator Month. Visitors to Clifton Gorge can explore a native pollinator garden by the visitor center/service building, where various species of bees and butterflies can be spotted.

The visitor center is open to the public on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, from 10 a.m–4 p.m. through October. It highlights the geology, flora and fauna of the gorge in addition to aquatic species, mussels and macroinvertebrates found in the Little Miami River. It is free for visitors, with donations accepted.

Celebrate this 50-year state preserve milestone by visiting Clifton Gorge and/or another preserve you haven’t yet visited.

*Michelle Comer is a regional preserve manager for ODNAP headquartered at Clifton Gorge. Villager Bethany Gray is an educator and has been a volunteer naturalist at Clifton Gorge since 2016.