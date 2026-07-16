HARBISON ROAD IMPROVEMENT PROJECT CEDARVILLE TOWNSHIP, GREENE COUNTY, OHIO AND MIAMI TOWNSHIP, GREENE COUNTY, OHIO

This project includes, but is not limited to, a full-depth reclamation (FDR) of 10–12˝ using 5% cement and 2˝ asphalt concrete surface over the FDR, and re-ditching some areas.

Bids will be received via the Bid Express website (www.bidexpress.com) until 10 a.m., Tuesday 28, July, 2026, for the proposed Harbison Road Improvement Project in Cedarville Township and Miami Township in Greene County, OH. Said bids will be opened and read aloud soon thereafter in the Greene County Office at 615 Dayton Xenia Rd, Xenia, OH 45385. Performance of all work incident thereto in accordance with the plans and specifications and the Ohio Prevailing Wage Laws under the State of Ohio, Department of Commerce.

Instructions on how to bid are available on the Greene County website, http://www.greenecountyohio.gov/Engineer, located in the Bid Letting link on the left.

Cedarville Township, Greene County, Ohio and Miami Township, Greene County, Ohio

Debbie Krajicek

Jeff Ewry

Tim Boeck

Marilan Moir

Chris Mucher

Lori Askeland