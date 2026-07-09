Planning Commission Meeting Agenda
- Published: July 9, 2026
— Public Notice —
Planning Commission Meeting Agenda
Tuesday, July 14, 2026 • 6 p.m. • Council Chambers
The meeting will be broadcast live via Channel 5 Community Access cable station, which is simultaneously shown on the Village’s “Community Access Yellow Springs” YouTube station. For any questions, contact the Council Clerk at clerk@yso.com or at 937-767-9126.
CALL TO ORDER
ROLL CALL
REVIEW OF AGENDA
REVIEW OF MINUTES
• Minutes of May 12, 2026 Regular Meeting
COMMUNICATIONS
The Clerk will receive and file the following:
COUNCIL AND COMMITTEE REPORTS
• Active Transportation Committee
• Council
• Village Staff Report/Information
CITIZEN COMMENTS
PUBLIC HEARINGS
OLD BUSINESS
• Status Update and Timeline for Smoke Shop Text Amendments
NEW BUSINESS
• Yellow Springs Housing & Zoning SWOT Analysis 2026
• Bylaws for Planning Commission
• Training Opportunities for Planning Commission Members
AGENDA PLANNING
ADJOURNMENT
The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.
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