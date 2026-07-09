— Public Notice —

Planning Commission Meeting Agenda

Tuesday, July 14, 2026 • 6 p.m. • Council Chambers

The meeting will be broadcast live via Channel 5 Community Access cable station, which is simultaneously shown on the Village’s “Community Access Yellow Springs” YouTube station. For any questions, contact the Council Clerk at clerk@yso.com or at 937-767-9126.

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

REVIEW OF AGENDA

REVIEW OF MINUTES

• Minutes of May 12, 2026 Regular Meeting

COMMUNICATIONS

The Clerk will receive and file the following:

COUNCIL AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

• Active Transportation Committee

• Council

• Village Staff Report/Information

CITIZEN COMMENTS

PUBLIC HEARINGS

OLD BUSINESS

• Status Update and Timeline for Smoke Shop Text Amendments

NEW BUSINESS

• Yellow Springs Housing & Zoning SWOT Analysis 2026

• Bylaws for Planning Commission

• Training Opportunities for Planning Commission Members

AGENDA PLANNING

ADJOURNMENT

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.