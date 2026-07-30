Planning Commission Public Hearing

— Public Notice —

PUBLIC HEARING

PLANNING COMMISSION

VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

Notice is hereby given that:

Conditional Use (CU) – Heather Stewart, applicant, has submitted a Conditional Use application for food trucks at 1 Morgan Pl. – Chapter 1262.03 Conditional Use General Standards – Educational Institution (E-I) Greene County Parcel #F19000100140005700

A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD ON THIS PETITION BY THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS PLANNING COMMISSION ON:

DATE: Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026 • TIME: 6 p.m. • LOCATION: John Bryan Center, Second Floor, Council Chambers, 100 Dayton St.

This notice provides you and every other interested party the opportunity to have input at the hearing. You may express your views in writing for inclusion in the record of the hearing by providing a copy to the Clerk of Council at clerk@yellowsprings.gov, or by calling 937-767-9126.

Please submit your letter by no later than Thursday, August 6, 2026 for inclusion in the Commission packet: however, all letters received any time prior to the hearing will be provided to the Commission members and the Zoning Administrator. Pursuant to Section 4.08(F) of the Village of Yellow Springs Planning Commission Bylaws, the Commission shall not accept written testimony during the meeting on agenda items. The applications, as prepared by the petitioners, may be examined at the Planning & Zoning Office on the 2nd floor of the Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton Street, Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387 or on the Village website at http://www.yellowsprings.gov after Friday, August 6, 2026.

Questions regarding the applications, zoning code or procedures may be directed to the Zoning Administrator Nía Holt, phone (937) 767-1702 or by email Nia.Holt@yellowsprings.gov.

—Aaron Arellano, Planning and Economic Development Coordinator