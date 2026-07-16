Public Meetings
- Published: July 16, 2026
VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS
Public Meetings
• Village Council
Monday, July 20
Work Session, 5 p.m.
Regular Session, 6 p.m.
Meetings are held in Council
Chambers unless otherwise noted.
You must login to comment on articles or post in the forums.
Find lost password
Register for a free account
VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS
Public Meetings
• Village Council
Monday, July 20
Work Session, 5 p.m.
Regular Session, 6 p.m.
Meetings are held in Council
Chambers unless otherwise noted.
Comments are closed for this article.